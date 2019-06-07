Seven injured in Faisalabad clash

FAISALABAD: Seven people, including three women, received multiple injuries in a clash between two groups in the area of Sandal Bar police on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, men of opposing groups opened firing on each other to avenge an old enmity in Chak 33/JB Naranwala Road. As a result, Musarrat, 38, Muhammad Naeem, 35, Usman, 35, Nasreen Bibi, 50, Naseem Bibi, 32, Zahid Mehmood, 22 and Yasir Ali, 14 received injuries. The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

five injured in road accident: Five people, including two women, sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadar Sammundri police. According to Rescue-1122, a tyre of the car of M Khalid, 35, burst on Rajana Road near Sammundri Morr, leaving Khalid, his wife, Tariq, Zain and 4-year-old girl Mah Noor injured. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.