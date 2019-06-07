CM reviews DG Khan uplift projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached DG Khan from his ancestral area Barthi on the third day of Eid and chaired a meeting in the Circuit House.

According to a DGPR handout issued here, the chief minister was briefed about the ongoing and new projects of DG Khan and other areas. Commissioner DG Khan briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements of Koh-e-Suleman festival.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the festival would be organised in Koh-e-Suleman which would last for three days for the first time in the history of Punjab. He said that food-street and folk music would also be arranged for Koh-e-Suleman festival. A camping facility would also be arranged for the tourists. Paragliding competition will be arranged at the festival, he added.

The chief minister directed the administration that best arrangements should be made for Koh-e-Suleman festival. He said that tourism would be promoted in the area. Tourism centres would be set up by developing tourist spots of Punjab and this would greatly promote economic activities at the local level.

"Work is being done for establishing tourist parks having modern facilities in different areas of the province besides Koh-e-Suleman," he added. He directed to plant a maximum number of trees in the area of Koh-e-Suleman. He was briefed that Koh-e-Suleman festival would be held in collaboration with Tribal Area Development Authority, Sports, Tourism and other departments.