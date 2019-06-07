Justice Gulzar to take oath as acting CJP

KARACHI: The Senior judge of Supreme Court, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will take oath as Acting Chief Justice of Supreme Court during the visit of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa abroad.

The oath taking ceremony of Acting Chief Justice will be held at Supreme Court branch registry Karachi on Saturday. The Chief Justice of Pakistan will deliver a speech on June 9 at Cambridge University, UK at the invitation of Cambridge University Union. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had done his tripos and LL.M. from the University of Cambridge, UK before being called to the Bar at the Lincoln’s Inn, London. Chief Justice Khosa happens to be the first Pakistani ever to have been invited by the Cambridge University Union to deliver a speech in its 200 year old history. The luminaries invited in the past included Sir Winston Churchill, presidents Roosevelt and Reagan, prime minister Margaret Thatcher, the Dalai Lama, Senator Bernie Sanders, late Stephen Hawking and the late US Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia to name a few. The guests invited by the Union this year included the prime ministers of Malaysia and Nepal.