Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Implementation of official fare-list ordered

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

TIMERGARA: Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the assistant commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) to take action against transporters and drivers for overcharging passengers.

Following the directives, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Qaiser Khan along with SHO Chakdarra Police Station Tauheed Khan and traffic incharge Shad Muhammad Khan established checkpoints to ensure the implementation of the official fare-list. During the inspection, challans were issued to15 drivers and a total fine of Rs7000 was imposed on drivers besides for overcharging passengers.

