Air pollution biggest threat to life on earth

Air pollution is the contamination of the air, irrespective of indoors or outside. It occurs when any harmful gases, dust, smoke enter the atmosphere and makes it difficult for plants, animals and humans to survive. Air pollution can further be classified into visible and invisible air pollution.

Primarily air pollutants can be caused by primary source or secondary resources. The pollutants that are a direct result of the process can be called primary pollutants. A classic example of a primary pollutant is sulfur dioxide emitted from factories. The secondary pollutants are caused by the intermingling and reaction of primary pollutants. The smog created by interactions of several primary pollutants is known to be as, a secondary pollutants. Sulfur dioxide emitted from the combustion of fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and other factory combustibles are one of the major causes of air pollution. The pollution emitting from vehicles including trucks, jeeps, cars, trains, airplanes cause an immense amount of pollution. We rely on them to fulfill our daily needs of transportation. But their overuse is killing our environment as dangerous gases are polluting the environment. carbon monoxide caused by improper or incomplete combustion and generally emitted from vehicles is another major pollutant along with nitrogen oxides, that is produced from both natural and manmade process. Ammonia is a very common bi-product from agricultural related activities and one of the most hazardous gases in the atmosphere. Use of insecticides, pesticides and fertilizers in agricultural activities has grown quite a lot. They emit harmful chemicals into the air and can also cause water pollution.

Manufacturing companies release a large amount of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, organic compounds and chemicals into the air, thereby depleting the quality of air. Manufacturing industries can be found at every corner of the earth and there is no area that has not been affected by it. Petroleum refineries also release hydrocarbons and various other chemicals that pollute the air and also cause land pollution. During mining, dust and chemicals are released in the air causing massive air pollution. This is one of the reasons which is responsible for the deteriorating health conditions of workers and nearby residents. The effects of air pollution are alarming. They are known to create several respiratory and heart conditions, along with various cancers. Among other dangers, several millions are known to have died due to direct or indirect effects of air pollution. Children in areas exposed to air pollutants are said to commonly suffer from pneumonia and asthma. Another direct effect is the global warming. With increasing temperatures worldwide, increase in sea levels and melting of ice and icebergs, displacements and loss of habitat have already signaled an impending disaster if actions for preservation and normalization are not undertaken soon.

Harmful gases like nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides are released into the atmosphere during the burning of fossil fuels. When it rains, the water droplets combines with these air pollutants become acidic and fall in the form of acid rain. Acid rain can cause great damage to humans, animals and crops.

Eutrophication is a condition where a large amount of nitrogen present in some pollutants triggers abundant growth of algae on the surface of the sea, lakes and ponds adversely affecting fish, plants and animal species. The algae are present due to the presence of chemicals. Like humans, animals also face some devastating effect of air pollution. Toxic chemicals present in the air can force birds and animal species to migrate to a new place and change their habitat. The toxic pollutants deposited over the surface of the water and can also affect sea animals.

Ozone exists in the earth’s stratosphere and is responsible for protecting humans from harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays. Earth’s ozone layer is depleting due to the presence of chlorofluorocarbons, hydro chlorofluorocarbons. As the ozone layer depletes, it will emit harmful rays back to the earth and can cause skin and eye related problems. The UV rays are also affecting crops badly.

Air pollution can be reduced by encouraging people to use more and more public modes of public transportation to reduce pollution. Also, try to make use of car pooling to save energy and money. Switch off fans and lights while going out. Understand the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle. Do not throw away items that are of no use. In-fact reuse them for some other purpose, e.g old jars can be used to store cereals or pulses. Clean energy technologies like solar, wind and geothermal are on a globally high demand these days. Governments across the world are providing grants to consumers interested in installing solar panels for their homes. This will go a long way to curb air pollution. Compact florescent lights consume less electricity as against their counterparts. They live longer, consume less electricity, lower electricity bills and also help in to reduce pollution by consuming less energy. Planting more trees can be helpful in providing a clean and pure air to breathe in.

Several attempts are being made worldwide on personal, industrial and governmental levels to reduce the air pollution. Pakistan Navy, in line with the Government of Pakistan’s vision of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ launched a Tree Plantation campaign which includes planting of mangroves along the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan and pine on Margalla Hills. It will serve as an impetus to not only reduce global warming as well as air pollution. Moreover, a series of innovations and experiments aimed at alternate and non-conventional options to reduce pollutants must be put to use at a larger scale to make the impact felt. Air pollution is one of the larger mirrors of man’s follies, and a challenge, we need to overcome to see a bright tomorrow.