Ghotki NA seat generates keen interest

SUKKUR: Political parties are gearing into action for the by-election of NA 205 Ghotki which fell vacant following the death of Federal Federal Minister Anti Narcotics Sardar Ali Muhammed Khan Mahar.

Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar is likely to run as an independent candidate for the seat, while the PPP has decided to field Sardar Muhammed Baksh Khan Mahar against his uncle Ali Gohar. The News has also learnt that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are finalising to field Jam Saifullah Dharijo or Jam Ikramullah Dharijo as a covering candidate for Sardar Muhammed Baksh Khan Mahar to give tough time to GDA backed Mahar candidate.

While all this looks far from being mature, another possibility is of the late minister Sardar Ali Muhammed Khan Mahar’s son Sardar Ahmed Ali being put up in the field if the Mahar family’s elders agreed to the proposal.