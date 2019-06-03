Newlywed youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A newlywed youth committed suicide at Chak 285/RB on Monday. Muhammad Ishaq ended his life by hanging himself with a rope in his living room.

He had contracted marriage just two months. The couple had started quarreling just after their marriage, which upset the youth and he committed suicide.

Woman poisoned to death by husband: A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband at Chak 562/GB on Monday.

Accused Farooq and his wife Safia Bibi, a mother of eight children, exchanged hot words over a domestic issue.

Later, the accused allegedly poisoned his wife to death. Police have registered a case.

STABBED TO DEATH: A youth was stabbed to death at Chak 462/GB on Monday.

John Masih of Samundri was allegedly stabbed to death by accused Salman and his accomplices over some issue.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

MAN BURNT ALIVE: A man was burnt alive at Chak 469/GB on Monday.

Ghulam Sarwar threw his lit cigarette in his room and slept. Later, his bed caught fire. As a result, he was burnt alive.