Sahiwal kids’ death not caused by faulty AC unit, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the children’s deaths in Sahiwal’s DHQ hospital were not caused due to faulty air-conditioning unit. Talking to The News Monday, the health minister said total three children had died at the hospital and the issue was blown out of proportion. She said all the three children who died at the hospital were already in a critical condition and under treatment. She said one child who died was a pre-term birth whereas others were also in serious condition. The minister said she had already formed a two-member committee that had been sent to Sahiwal to probe the incident in detail and submit its report. It is pertinent to mention that PTI government has been under severe criticism over the deaths of children in Sahiwal hospital and Opposition has even demanded the resignation of Punjab health minister.