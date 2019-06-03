Anything new?

This refers to the article, 'Higher education in turmoil' (June 1) by Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman. It was good to know of the initiatives taken by the writer as chairperson of the HEC. However, it would be worthwhile to know how many new ideas, findings or inventions have been added to the body of knowledge by Pakistani contributors.

It has been observed the software introduced to check the plagiarism is easily manipulated by changing the language while stealing the idea. The verification role the HEC is introducing seems to be a saner option when the universities have stumbled with controlling the cut and paste culture.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA