Eight kids die after AC unit breaks down at Sahiwal hospital

SAHIWAL: At least eight newborn babies died at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Sahiwal after the air-conditioning unit broke down at the nursery ward.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, after coming to know about the incident, appointed a two-member committee, led by Additional Health Secretary Rafaqat Ali, to investigate the matter and submit a report. The committee visited the hospital and interviewed various staff members as well as other people concerned.

Later, the additional health secretary said that at least eight infants died at the children’s ward over the past 24 hours. Five of them died at the time when the AC was functional, while the rest died after it stopped functioning, he added. He said statements of the staffers at the ward had been recorded and a report would be sent to the health secretary upon completion of the probe.

However, Dr Shahid Nazeer, medical superintendent of the health facility, said the children died after air-conditioning unit stopped functioning amid hot weather. He denied that the children died owing to alleged negligence on the part of doctors.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Zaman on Sunday declared biomedical engineer of the Sahiwal teaching hospital responsible for the death of newborn babies. He also recommended strict action against the accused. He said temperatures rose in the children'sward after breakdown of the AC unit, which resulted in the death of infants. He said an air-conditioning unit had been brought from another office and installed in the ward temporarily. He also wrote to the provincial government about the incident. A spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department said a committee had been formed to probe the incident, which would present its report after an investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report. He also ordered for bringing to justice those responsible for the mishap.

Meanwhile, bereaved families staged a protest demonstration at Noor Shah Road, calling for strict action against doctors of the hospital. Later, they called off their protest and dispersed after the local police held talks with them and assured them of action against those responsible for the incident. According to sources, the hospital matters are worsening due to a tussle between DHQ hospital medical superintendent and principal of Sahiwal medical college.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast on hot and dry weather across the country for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 35°C to 37°C with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, with dust, thunderstorm and rain expected in Malakand, Hazara and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the MET office, temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days with the first week of June expected to be hot due to continental air which will prevail over most parts of the country.After June 15, the temperature is expected to come down with the start of rainfall at the beginning of July. Normal temperatures are expected in northern areas while some areas of the country could face acute weather conditions, the MET office added.