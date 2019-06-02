close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

PHF resumes efforts for professional league

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has resumed its preparation to organise the first-ever professional league in the country and is hiring the services of a marketing consultant for the purpose, ‘The News’ has learnt.

PHF sources said that preparation for the league had been started once again. The sources said that after the National Championship, scheduled to be held in June and July, organising the professional league would be the main goal of the federation.

The sources said that the details of the league would be announced after the championship. They added that PHF wanted to organise the league in a splendid manner and foreign players would also be part of the event. PHF wanted to organise the league in the country early this year, but it was delayed because of FIH Pro League.

