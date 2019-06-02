Where’s Bilawal?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the incumbent MNA from Larkana, has disappeared from the city since his win. His continuous absence is a reflective of how indifferent he is to his mother’s hometown. Almost, every union council is littered with garbage, stagnant water, dilapidated roads, and not to mention heavy dust covering the entire city. To add insult to these injuries, hundreds of big and historical trees have also been cut down from the city which usually witnesses record high temperatures of 50 centigrades in the summer monsoon. Besides this, the snail’s pace of development projects also keeps the city in shambles. No one pays heed on the distress of citizens.

Adults, youngsters and even toddlers have to undergo the worst conditions created by the criminal negligence of the authorities concerned. However, the public has reposed confidence in Bilawal despite having borne the dismal record of the PPP in the past. The purpose of this letter is to draw Bilawal’s attention to his constituency. Like his mother, he ought to meet the locals of his town such that their reservations be heard accordingly. Who can redress the grievances of Larkana if not Bilawal?

Asghar Ali Jagirani

Larkana