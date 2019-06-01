APNS thanks PM for directives to clear media dues

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for his directives to initiate the process of payment of long outstanding dues of media, says a press release on Saturday.

Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the APNS have stated that under

the directives of the prime minister some dues pertaining to advertisements printed in the print media have been paid by the federal as well as the Punjab government.

The APNS appreciated that due to the special interest and consistent efforts of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Information & Broadcasting, the above payments could be made possible. The APNS office bearers are confident that the pace of the process would continue and the substantial balance payments would be made before the end of June 2019 as assured.