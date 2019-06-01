close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 2, 2019

APNS thanks PM for directives to clear media dues

National

 
June 2, 2019

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for his directives to initiate the process of payment of long outstanding dues of media, says a press release on Saturday.

Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the APNS have stated that under

the directives of the prime minister some dues pertaining to advertisements printed in the print media have been paid by the federal as well as the Punjab government.

The APNS appreciated that due to the special interest and consistent efforts of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Information & Broadcasting, the above payments could be made possible. The APNS office bearers are confident that the pace of the process would continue and the substantial balance payments would be made before the end of June 2019 as assured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan