Zardari has no link with Omni Group accounts, bank fake accounts: Naek

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday claimed that former President Asif Ali Zardari has neither any link with the accounts of the Omni Group, nor assisted to open the fake bank accounts.

“Despite all the allegation, we are appearing before the courts in Rawalpindi on the directions of the superior judiciary,” said legal adviser of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Former Senate Chairman, Farooq H Naek, while addressing a press conference along with PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar here at Zardari House on Monday.

Senator Farooq H Naek said there were two cases in Islamabad on Thursday of one relates to Harish and company and other relates to accounts of the Omni Group. “We wants to make it clear that PPP leadership did not have any link with the accounts of the Omni Group,” he said adding that and were appearing before the accountability courts on the directions of the superior judiciary.

He said former President Asif Ali Zardari was not accused in the case of Harish and Company but despite it he appeared before the court in this case.

‘The other case relates to Omni group regarding the fake ban account, and it was accused that fake bank account was open and Zardari group deposited Rs15 million which were later changed into Rs30 million,” he said.

He said in this case neither Asif Ali Zardari nor Faryal Talpur was nominated as accused in the FIR but when the FIA filed an interim challan then the names of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were included and the amount of Rs15 million went up to Rs30 million in the interim challan.

He said the NAB also gives a call up notice to former President Asif Ali Zardari in Harish and company case, and he appeared before NAB and tell them that he did not have any link with Harish and Company.

“We availed the bail before arrest in this case which was listed in the Islamabad High Court and so far NAB did not submit its comments on it, so it was defer till June 10,” he said.

He said even former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were not accused in the FIR. He said there are eight cases against Asif Ali Zardari and two against Faryal Talpur pending before Islamabad High Court.

There are also two cases of legal adviser and two cases of tax consultant are pending in the high court.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari appealed to the Supreme Court that the Sindh High Court (SHC) order of April 2, 2019, did not form the basis for the transfer of the case to Rawalpindi.

He said that we have submitted an application in the apex court against the transfer of Zardari and Faryal Talpur cases from Karachi to Islamabad. He said that there is no link of any embezzlement of national exchequer in these cases.

He said that Owais Muzaffar (Tappi) is the adopted son of Hakim Ali Zardari and the foster-brother of Pakistan’s former President Asif Ali Zardari. He said that there is allegation against Zardari that he (Zardari) transfered Owais Muzaffar’s money aboard.

He said that there are two cases against Asif Ali Zardari about Precession Company in which alleged money was transferred from the account of the company. He said that NAB has given call up notice to Asif Ali Zardari. “There is no link of Asif Ali Zardari with the precession company,” he said.

He said eight applications for the pre-arrest bails of Asif Ali Zardari and two of Faryal Talpur were pending in the courts.

Besides these, he said two of applications of pre-arrest bails of legal adviser of the former President Asif Ali Zardari were pending and one bail application of tax consultant of Asif Ali Zardari pending in the court.