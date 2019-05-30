Saeed to head PHF constitution committee

ISLAMABAD: The respected and reputed figure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) hockey Saeed Khan has been appointed as the head/convener of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) constitution committee that has been empowered to propose necessary changes in the PHF constitution.

The committee has been entrusted with powers to suggest changes in the Federation constitution making it more compatible with the international and domestic demands. The committee has been constituted by Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President PHF.

Other members of the committee are: Lt Col (retd) M Asif Naz Khokhar (Lahore), M Ramzan Jamali (Larkana), Amjad Pervaiz Satti (Quetta), Rana Mujahid Ali, PHF Legal Advisor, Raja Ghazanfar Ali (committee secretary).