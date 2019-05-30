Hamza, Farhan lose in Philadelphia Squash Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Bukhari and Farhan Zaman lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the $11,000 Philadelphia Squash Open at Wayne, PA, USA on Thursday. In the pre-quarterfinals, unseeded Hamza was defeated by sixth seed Lyell Fuller of England 1-11, 11-13, 3-11. And seventh seed Farhan was stunned by unseeded Timothy Brownell of the US 9-11, 10-12, 5-11.