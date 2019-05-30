Hamza, Farhan lose in Philadelphia Squash Open pre-quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Bukhari and Farhan Zaman lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the $11,000 Philadelphia Squash Open at Wayne, PA, USA on Thursday. In the pre-quarterfinals, unseeded Hamza was defeated by sixth seed Lyell Fuller of England 1-11, 11-13, 3-11. And seventh seed Farhan was stunned by unseeded Timothy Brownell of the US 9-11, 10-12, 5-11.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Bukhari and Farhan Zaman lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the $11,000 Philadelphia Squash Open at Wayne, PA, USA on Thursday. In the pre-quarterfinals, unseeded Hamza was defeated by sixth seed Lyell Fuller of England 1-11, 11-13, 3-11. And seventh seed Farhan was stunned by unseeded Timothy Brownell of the US 9-11, 10-12, 5-11.