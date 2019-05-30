close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Hamza, Farhan lose in Philadelphia Squash Open pre-quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Bukhari and Farhan Zaman lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the $11,000 Philadelphia Squash Open at Wayne, PA, USA on Thursday. In the pre-quarterfinals, unseeded Hamza was defeated by sixth seed Lyell Fuller of England 1-11, 11-13, 3-11. And seventh seed Farhan was stunned by unseeded Timothy Brownell of the US 9-11, 10-12, 5-11.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports