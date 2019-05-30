close
Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Asim loses Montpellier Metropole Squash pre-quarter-final

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan lost in the $28,000 5R Montpellier Metropole Squash Open at Montpellier, France, on Thursday. In the pre-quarter-finals, eighth seed Asim was surprised by unseeded Jan van den Herrewegen of Belgium 9-11, 4-11, 5-11 in just 35 minutes. He had got bye in the first round. Carlos Cornes of Spain defeated Amaad Fareed of Pakistan 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5 in 49 minutes in the first round.

