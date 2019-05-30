Police foil suicide bombing in Quetta

QUETTA: The provincial capital had a narrow escape from a major terrorist attack when the police deployed at an Imambargah shot and killed a suicide bombing suspect.

The suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest tried to force his way into the Imambargah Nasirul Aza at Mecongi Road but a vigilant policeman warned and later killed the unheeding bomber. The suspect meanwhile hurled a hand grenade at the policeman who was injured, confirmed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema. Cheema said the police was able to foil a major terror bid. The Imambargah Nasirul Aza was also attacked previously. The doctors at the Civil Hospital described the condition of the injured policeman as out of danger. Balochistan is reeling from several back-to-back terrorist attacks that have claimed over 60 lives.

There was no official statement about the nature and weight of the explosives being carried by the bomber. So far there has not been any claim for the attack

Following the incident, additional police force rushed to the crime scene and initiated their investigation. Security has been beefed up in and around Quetta in anticipation of Jumatul Wida and Youmul Quds.

The suicide bomber was wearing women clothes. He tried to explode the vest but only the detonator exploded.