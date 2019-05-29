PCB reiterates support for Inzi, Arthur

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted media reports that suggest it has decided to part ways with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

In a statement here on Wednesday the PCB reminded all stakeholders that it had clarified a few weeks ago that the future of the chief selector, coach and the player support personnel will be reviewed following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The PCB insisted there has been no change to that position and reports that the two are going to be sacked are baseless and untrue.

“The PCB has fully backed and supported the chief selector, coach and player support personnel, and will continue to do so at the upcoming tournament. The PCB further clarifies that there has been no discussion or decision on the future management of the Pakistan cricket team, which will only be reviewed following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” the PCB said.