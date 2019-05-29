AIOU to promote ‘Tajweed-Ul-Quran’

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will lay special emphasis on ‘Tajweed-Ul-Quran’ in promoting teaching of 'Quran and Sunnah' in its educational pursuits.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum here on Wednesday while addressing certificates-giving ceremony, held here Wednesday on completion of a short-duration course on ‘Tajweed-Ul-Quran’ that the University had conducted for its employees. The course was especially arranged during the Holy month of Ramazan, enabling the employees to properly read and understand the meaning the Holy Book.

The VC announced that an advanced course of 'Tajweed-Ul-Quran' will also be arranged. It was duty of every faithful to pronounce the Quranic verses in their proper form. It was great blessings of Allah Almighty that we involve ourselves in learning and teaching process of ‘Tajweed-Ul-Quran’. Proper recitation of the Holy Quran is an important one in the life of every Muslim, he added.

The VC appreciated the participants for their keen interest in the learning process of the Holy Book. The course was conducted by the University’s Department of Quran and Tafseer.