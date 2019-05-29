Catching the crooks

The prime minister, addressing a group of leading businessmen in Karachi, said that he would never forgive those who have looted the country. In the very next breath, he asked businessmen to benefit from the amnesty scheme (which is meant to whiten looted black money). Later, some worthy members of his audience contributed Rs240 million to his cancer hospital.

If he really wants to increase revenue, Imran Khan should go after the real looters (smugglers, property-sector crooks, share price manipulators, etc). They are the real terrorists who have destroyed the economy.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi