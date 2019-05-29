Commissioner orders desilting storm water drains before rains

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the district municipal corporations (DMCs) and other civic agencies to complete desilting work in storm water drains in their jurisdictions by June 15.

He issued this directive this while chairing a meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming monsoon season on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners, officials of the KMC, DMCs, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and cantonment boards.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to monitor the garbage removal work being carried out by the SSWMB and DMCs. He also directed them to keep an eye on the complaints regarding dumping of garbage in the storm water drains by the SSWMB. He asked all the relevant departments to ensure full preparations for the expected monsoon rains to combat any emergency situation.

According to a press statement issued by the Commissioner House, Shallwani was informed about the progress of the construction work being carried out at Gujjar Nullah and Mehmoodabad nullahs in regard to the improvement of nullahs by the KMC.

The meeting was also informed that walls were being constructed at both sides of Gujjar and Mehmoodabad nullahs to stop residents from throwing garbage in these rain drains. The KMC and other departments also briefed Shallwani about contingency plans prepared by them.

The KMC officials, according to the statement, informed the meeting that there were 38 major rain drains running across the city, and most of them were discharging their waste directly into the sea.

Shallwani directed the KMC officials to clear choking points of all nullahs before the expected rains. The KMC also pointed out the vulnerable areas in the city, including Yousuf Goth, Saadi Town Malir Cant, Safoora Goth, Palm Village, Amroha Society, Thaddo Dam and Malir’s Lat Basti, during heavy rains and shared their plans based on their past experience regarding the dewatering arrangements.

The KWSB ensured Shallwani that no manholes would be left uncovered in the city. In this regard, all deputy commissioners were directed to coordinate with the KWSB to supervise the covering work of manholes. It was decided in the meeting that all civic bodies would set up rain emergency centres and to start fumigation drive before the rains.