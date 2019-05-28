45 criminal gangs busted in Peshawar in 3 months

PESHAWAR: As many as 45 gangs involved in different kind of crimes have been busted and their members arrested during actions in the provincial capital over the last almost three months, officials said on Tuesday.

“Some 45 criminal gangs, including over 20 well-organised networks, have been busted and all their members arrested during operations in the last couple of months,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar, Zahoor Babar Afridi told The News.

The official said street crimes have been brought down by 75 percent with special measures taken by the Peshawar Police in the last few weeks. He added that the criminals involved in shooting people after robbing them were also arrested.A surge was witnessed in street crimes, including snatching, robberies and other incidents, in Peshawar during the last few weeks. A number of people were shot dead or wounded by the robbers and snatchers when they offered resistance.“We identified and covered the hot spot areas where the ratio of incidents was high. We deployed policemen in civvies and increased patrolling. Besides, lists of all those released from prison were circulated to the local police stations to keep a check on them to ascertain their involvement in street crimes,” said the SSP Operations.

He said more cops were deployed in trade centres and places of worship during Ramazan. He added that policewomen have also been deployed in trade centres, which have become crowded during the last week of Ramazan for Eid shopping. “The Quick Response Force and the Rapid Response Force along with police patrolling vans and riders have been deployed in the urban and suburban areas for security. Also, the entry and exit points of Peshawar have been strengthened and snap checking points have been set up to keep an eye on any suspicious movement,” said Zahoor Babar Afridi.

The official said a special campaign has been launched across the district to stop aerial firing on Chand Raat and other festive occasions. He said senior police officials were visiting their areas to seek help of the local elders in ensuring ban on the aerial firing.

“Under the National Action Plan, we have carried out a number of targetted search operations in the Peshawar district during the last few months to not allow the suspects to enter the city. We have close contact with the intelligence set-up to keep a check on suspicious elements in Peshawar,” said the deputy city police chief.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said policemen have been directed not to bother the innocent people during snap checking and search operations. He claimed the law and order situation in Peshawar has improved due to the measures taken by the police.