Wed May 29, 2019
IH
Imtiaz Hussain
May 29, 2019

SHC issues notices for setting up AIDS Commission

National

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Hyderabad Registry, on Tuesday issued notices to the provincial chief secretary, secretary health and other government officials over the recent outbreak of HIV and directed formation of AIDS Commission to address screening, determination and treatment of the victims.

Masroor Shah had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, Hyderabad, arguing that the health department has miserably failed to conduct blood screening test to determine the extent of the HIV outbreak. He maintained that in 2013, the Sindh Assembly had passed a bill to set up the Sindh AIDS Commission but the provincial government had virtually done nothing in this regard. During the hearing, the honourable judge remarked that the blood screening of the entire population needs funding of million of rupees. However, the counsel told the court that the plea is to set up Sindh AIDS Commission to supervise the treatment of HIV or AIDS patients. The court issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, secretary health, project director Sindh AIDS Control Programme and directed them to submit their replies on the next hearing.

