Offshore properties: Govt files references against three judges with SJC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has filed references with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against two judges from the high courts and one of the Supreme Court for having properties abroad but not mentioning them in their wealth statements.



It has been learnt that President Arif Alvi has filed the references with the SJC under Article 209 of the Constitution.

There was no official confirmation from the SJC; however, an official of Ministry of Law and Justice confirmed the filing of references.

Sources said these judges had their properties abroad, which were either in their own names or in the name of their spouses.

A judge allegedly owns a property in Spain in the name of his spouse but he has not disclosed it in his wealth statement.

The other two judges of Sindh and Lahore High Courts are alleged to have properties in the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has drafted these references in coordination with former judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

The Supreme Judicial Council comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan as Chairman, two most senior judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior judges of the High Courts as members.