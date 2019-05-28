LPGAP slams unchecked imports

LAHORE: The LPG Association of Pakistan (LPGAP) has expressed concern over unchecked import of LPG in Pakistan through land and sea routes and urged the government to take action against importers mafia out to cripple Pakistan’s economy, as well as local LPG industry, a statement said on Tuesday.

LPGAP Chairman Farooq Iftikhar said that the government would have to take prompt action against both excessive import of LPG and smuggling of other petrochemicals products such as petrol, diesel, truck tyres, etc, through land route of Taftan and Mand, as it is not only hurting the local industry very hard, but is also causing substantial loss to the national exchequer, it added.

Iftikhar said that locally produced LPG costs marketing companies around Rs100,000/ton, as local producers of LPG and marketing companies after paying all government levies.

Low quality imported LPG is being delivered by importers mafia to plants at Rs83,000/ per ton because the government levies on imports are less than charged from locally produced LPG.

The import of low quality, spurious and adulterated LPG is injurious to human health, resulting in LPG-related accidents that take place when LPG is transported in all types of substandard bowsers, carrying more LPG than approved under the policy.

He warned that the current policy of allowing unhindered imports does not auger well for energy security of the country and will retard investment in expansion of LPG industry.