close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

ZTBL to set up remittance facility

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has recently obtained permission from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to establish its own set-up of foreign exchange remittances under Pakistan Remittance Initiatives (PRI).

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the ZTBL was providing home remittance services in collaboration with Western Union and Bank of Punjab to facilitate its customers and other walk-in customers for receiving their home remittances through ZTBL.

The ZTBL is the only specialised financial institution for the agriculture sector of Pakistan. The bank plays its designated role is harnessing envisaged agriculture sector growth and development by catering credit requirements of agriculture sector. ZTBL alone is serving approximately 0.350 million farm families annually.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business