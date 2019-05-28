ZTBL to set up remittance facility

ISLAMABAD: The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has recently obtained permission from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to establish its own set-up of foreign exchange remittances under Pakistan Remittance Initiatives (PRI).

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the ZTBL was providing home remittance services in collaboration with Western Union and Bank of Punjab to facilitate its customers and other walk-in customers for receiving their home remittances through ZTBL.

The ZTBL is the only specialised financial institution for the agriculture sector of Pakistan. The bank plays its designated role is harnessing envisaged agriculture sector growth and development by catering credit requirements of agriculture sector. ZTBL alone is serving approximately 0.350 million farm families annually.