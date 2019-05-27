close
Tue May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019

Four murdered in Sargodha

National

May 28, 2019

SARGODHA: Four people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents of firing and quarrel.

Imtiaz Ahmad of village Khuda Bakhsh along with his nephew Riaz was travelling on a motorcycle when some unknown armed persons opened fire on them near Chak Muzaffarabad. As a result, Imtiaz and Riaz died on the spot.

In another incident, accused Pervez strangled his wife Sughra Bibi over a domestic dispute and threw her dead body in a nearby housing scheme in Sillanwali. In yet another incident, M Nasir s/o M Iqbal, a resident of Chak 98/SB, was present in a home when unknown persons entered and shot him dead. The accused fled from the scene after committing the crime. The body has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital. The police have registered separate cases.

