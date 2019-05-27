Khairpur Police arrest teacher

SUKKUR: The police arrested an accused Mumtaz Ali Channa allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student of class 4 at a Sindh Education Foundation school in Sobhodero in Khairpur. Channa is stated to be teacher at the same school.

Channa was arrested along with other suspects Rajib and Leemo who are considered as the facilitators of the crime. The police have also received the medical report the victim.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur Police arrested three criminals following a shootout. Those arrested include Ghulam Hussain Narijo, Ghulam Qadir Sheikh and Barkat Ali who was injured in the firing exchange. According to SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail claim, two of them were wanted in different cases of robberies, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes in various police stations. Tufail also claimed to have solved the murder of Rashid Noonari that took place on May 12. He said a special team arrested two suspects Zeeshan Jatoi and Hamdullah Bhutto who confessed to killing Noonari over a property dispute. The police, he said also recovered the weapon used for the killing.