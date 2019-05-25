Qureshi again offers new Indian govt peace talks

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday again offered talks to the newly elected Indian government for peace between the two neighbouring countries as well as in the region.

Addressing a gathering at an Iftar-dinner, hosted in his honour in his constituency in Tatepur, he said Pakistan was ready for resuming the dialogue process with the newly elected Indian government. Both countries would have to sit at table for talks, he said adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken measures in the last nine months showing positive determination of Pakistan.

Talking about Afghanistan, he said peace in all regional countries depends on peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan was making efforts for peace building in Afghanistan that would bring regional stability.

The most positive aspect in the whole situation had been resumption of talks, he said. Pakistan was expecting the Afghan neighbouring countries and other stakeholders would remain part of peace process in the future, he said. Pakistan would continue facilitating dialogue, he added. Qureshi expressed concerns over the recent wave of terrorism in the country. Terrorism can be prevented by implementing the National Action Plan (NAP), he said. The past governments did not care about implementing NAP, resulting in more terrorism incidents, he added.

About south Punjab province, he said creation of a province is not only a desire but also a basic need of the people of the area. It would not only strengthen the federation but also bring administrative stability, he added.

The PTI has tabled the south Punjab province bill in the National Assembly and all political parties would be taken into confidence over the issue, Qureshi said. The south Punjab secretariat would soon be activated, he added.