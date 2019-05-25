close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Four killed in Upper Dir road mishap

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

DIR: Four persons, including two women and a boy, were killed and 10 others were injured when a passenger van fell into a ravine in the Gawaldi area in remote Kohistan valley on Saturday.

The police said that a vehicle carrying passengers was going to Gawadi from Patrak when the driver lost control over the wheel at Wach Khwar and the vehicle plunged into the gorge. As a result, three persons were killed on the spot while 10 others were injured who were shifted to hospital in Patrak. The victims were identified as Khawar Bibi, wife of Mian Zarin and Niaz Mena while the name of two of victims could not be identified.

