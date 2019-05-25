Sarfraz optimistic despite straight ODI defeats

BRISTOL: Pakistan have lost five straight one-day international matches with the World Cup just around the corner after they were roundly whitewashed in the ODI series against England and in their defeat to Afghanistan, Geo News reported.

Despite the losses, Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed remains optimistic for the World Cup and stresses that the team’s morale is high. “The atmosphere in the dressing room is very fine. I think we need to discuss with the bowlers because our batsmen are scoring runs. We have to work on our bowling,” Sarfraz said after Pakistan lost to Afghanistan. Pakistan will be looking to make improvements in the bowling with Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir being added to the squad. According to Ahmed, it was tough losing matches but the team just need to keep on working hard and believing in themselves.