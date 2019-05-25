close
Sun May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019

IGP visits different sections of Expressway

Peshawar

 
May 26, 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan on Saturday visited different section of the Hazara Expressway being constructed under the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Mansehra. The police chief thoroughly inspected the pace of work on different projects as well as revived the police security provided by the KP Police. DIG, Hazara Range, Muhammad Ali Babakhel accompanied the IGP. The IGP met the police jawans on different points and was briefed about professional matters. The IGP encouraged the police jawans and directed them to perform their duty diligently.

