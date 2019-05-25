Fake Facebook accounts: the never-ending battle against bots

WASHINGTON: The staggering figure of more than three billion fake accounts blocked by Facebook over a six-month period highlights the challenges faced by social networks in curbing automated accounts, or bots, and other nefarious efforts to manipulate the platforms.

Here are four key questions on fake accounts: Facebook said this week it “disabled” 1.2 billion fake accounts in the last three months of 2018 and 2.19 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Most fake social media accounts are “bots,” created by automated programs to post certain kinds of information — a violation of Facebook´s terms of service and part of an effort to manipulate social conversations. Sophisticated actors can create millions of accounts using the same program. Facebook said its artificial intelligence detects most of these efforts and disables the accounts before they can post on the platform. Still, it acknowledges that around five percent of the more than two billion active Facebook accounts are probably fake. Fake accounts may be used to amplify the popularity or dislike of a person or movement, thus distorting users´ views of true public sentiment.

Bots played a disproportionate role in spreading misinformation on social media ahead of the 2016 US election, according to researchers. Malicious actors have been using these kinds of fake accounts to sow distrust and social division in many parts of the world, in some cases fomenting violence against groups or individuals.

Bots “don´t just manipulate the conversation, they build groups and bridge groups,” said Carnegie Mellon University computer scientist Kathleen Carley, who has researched social media bots.

“They can make people in one group believe they think the same thing as people in another group, and in doing so they build echo chambers.”

Facebook says its artificial intelligence tools can identify and block fake accounts as they are being created — and thus before they can post misinformation.

“These systems use a combination of signals such as patterns of using suspicious email addresses, suspicious actions, or other signals previously associated with other fake accounts we´ve removed,” said Facebook analytics vice president Alex Schultz in a blog post.

The figures from Facebook´s transparency report suggests Facebook is acting aggressively on fake accounts, said Onur Varol, a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Complex Network Research at Northeastern University.