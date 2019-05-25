close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Bajwa seeks ex-Olympians help to get sponsors

Sports

May 26, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa, in his meeting with former Olympians and international players Haneef Khan and Haider Hussain, has asked them to not only work for the development of the game in their region but help the PHF get sponsors.

Bajwa met the two former players in Karachi on Saturday and told them of the policy of joined efforts along with former players planned by its president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar for the uplift of the sport.

Bajwa declared Karachi as the hub of sponsors and asked Haneef and Haider to work in their area to get Pakistan hockey patronage and cover areas of development overlooked in the past.

He told them that only way to revival of the sport is by all the Olympians and former players working together.

Both the former players appreciated the PHF’s efforts and assured their support and vowed to work with the PHF for the national cause.

