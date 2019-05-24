Bail before arrest: CJP hints at revisiting principles

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa while conducting hearing of a case on Friday hinted at reconsidering the principles of bail before arrest saying that Penal Code of Pakistan (PPC) does not permit bail before arrest.

During the hearing of a case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa while giving his remarks said that Penal Code of Pakistan does not permit bail before arrest saying that the room for bail before arrest was devised in the Hidayatullah case in 1949.

The chief justice said that the room for bail before arrest was devised so that no respectable person could be entangled in case on ill-will. He said that there was a question as to whether the court should not protect the respect of a respectable person.

The chief justice said that it looks that now the principles of bail before arrest should be reconsidered as the age of 1949 has changed and now applications for bail before arrest are received in every case by making justification based on ill-will saying that one commits crime and the names of seven persons are included in the case.