Sports university planned

Islamabad : Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza here and briefed her about the proposed establishment of sports management and coaching setups in the country.

Matters pertaining to establishing and strengthening the academic systems for sports in Pakistan were discussed.

The HEC chairman gave a detailed account of HEC' s engagement with Hungary for establishment of a sports university.

He said in context of sports management and coaching, China, Korea, Germany and Malaysia were producing good human resource.

"The HEC can ask these countries for exclusive numbers of scholarships in sports," he said.

Dr Tariq said for training facilities in the country, the big problem was not infrastructure but lack of human resource.

Dr. Fehmida said MoUs signed with different countries should be target based and result oriented.

She underscored the importance of professional training of coaches and players and said the corporation of other countries must be sorted to have programs to train the trainers.

Issues pertaining to international certification of couches were discussed.

The two agreed to organise a sports conference soon. Different ideas to promote sports at school, college and university levels were discussed.

"Sports can play a big role in channelising and engaging our youth. It is important for peace,” the minister said.