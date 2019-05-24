ABP&AW provides support to Mother & Children Homes

Rawalpindi : Members of Association of Business Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) on Friday visited the ‘Dar-ul-Falah’ – Mother and Children Homes, of the Social Welfare Department in Rawalpindi.

This exercise was conducted as part of the association’s on-going Ramazan activities to provide support to the needy in the community. ‘Dar-ul-Falah’ is an institution established by the Social Welfare Department for the welfare of widowed, divorced, deserted and separated women along with their children.

The objective of these establishments is to provide a temporary home to the unfortunate and poverty-stricken who would in other cases be abandoned and out on the streets. It currently houses 17 women and 36 children. The resident women living in the institution are referred by voluntary organisations, police, courts, government institutions and/or health authorities.

The facility includes massive grounds and spacious living quarters. It provides free shelter, clothing, medical treatment and monthly stipend up to Rs3,000 to Rs3,500, along with free education facilities to children, religious education, technical and vocational training. The shelter also provides assistance for matrimonial arrangements on a needs-basis and for proper follow-up of any legal cases that might be on-going. In addition, this facility is supported by the philanthropy of private donors, who provide generously for monthly groceries and a dispensary.