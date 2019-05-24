Question of domicile

This refers to the article, ‘Don’t stoke the fire’ (May 24, 2019) by Dr Naazir Mahmood. The writer has narrated the history of Sindh politics, which remains unknown to many Pakistanis. However, one reason for the Sindhi-Mohajir division is the domicile issue. The concept of urban, rural seats for civil services is akin to the creation of two separate provinces.

It was also very disturbing to see how even left-leaning educated residents of Karachi fell for the myopic politics of the JI, JUP and later on the MQM. Given all this, there is an urgent need to revisit both the domicile issue and creation of provinces.

Akhtar Naveed Syed

Islamabad