close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 25, 2019

Population growth

Newspost

 
May 25, 2019

Our population has exceeded 220 million. Such rapid population growth makes the country more susceptible to various challenges – such as poverty, unemployment and energy crises or homelessness and transportation issues. Around four million youth of the country are unemployed and the number will reach up to 8.2 million by 2020 according to estimates if the population growth rate remains the same and the government fails to provide jobs. The policymakers of the country should strategise and plan for combating population growth. Otherwise, the government will end up nowhere.

Touseef Sadaqat

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost