close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
May 25, 2019

Number of EU nationals living in UK falls for the first time

Top Story

P
Pa
May 25, 2019

LONDON: The number of EU nationals living in the UK has fallen for the first time since official data recording started 15 years ago, new statistics show.

An estimated 3.64 million EU citizens were resident in the country last year. This was a fall of around 173,000 compared to 2017, when the EU national population in the UK was approximately 3.81 million.

An Office for National Statistics report detailing the findings said: “This decrease follows continual increases since 2004”. Much of the decrease was due to a fall in the number of occupants from eight eastern European countries that joined the EU in 2004.

Last year there were 1.43 million nationals of the so-called EU8 states living in the UK, down by 153,000 on the number in 2017. The number of Poles living in the UK fell by 116,000 year-on-year to 905,000. Despite the recent decline, Polish remains the most common non-British nationality in the UK, followed by Romanian (415,000) and Indian (355,000). Last year the overall non-British population in the UK was 6.1 million, while 9.3 million inhabitants were born abroad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story