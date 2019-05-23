Knowledge-based economy must to achieve SDGs

FAISALABAD: Experts Thursday said knowledge-based economy was inevitable to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to compete with the rest of the world with technological advancement.

Addressing a seminar titled Collective Action for Knowledge Economy using Technology, arranged by University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) at New Senate, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said only knowledge economies were excelling with each passing day in the modern era. He said strong academia-industry linkage coupled with out-of-the-box solutions, and innovative ideas would help the issues and alleviate poverty. He said the SDGs were focusing on 17-points key factors which would pave the way for better future and prosperity. He said first four goals in the SDG were consisting of ‘No Poverty; Zero Hunger; Good Health and Well-being and Quality Education. He said joint efforts were required to cope with the challenges of daunting issues. He said the varsity was making all-out efforts to address the issues with quality education and research work. Guest of honour former VC University of Veterinary and Animal Science Dr Muhammad Nawaz said the country was facing severe challenges of poverty, food insecurity, health and other issues.

He said technology had taken preference in our lives. He urged the academia to develop leadership quality, effective communication, innovative ideas, and others. He said that it is need of the hour to connect the inhabitants with non-formal education mobile applications regarding income, family management, health and to other issues. He said that fast growing ICT tools had benefit of access for everyone and everywhere without the limitations of time and space. He said information and communication technologies must be used for creating the awareness among the people to develop awareness, mindset change, motivation and learning for all ages groups.