Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Calligraphy workshop concludes

Lahore

The closing ceremony of three days of calligraphy workshop organised by Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Pakistan Calligraphy Artists' Guild was held at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Moneeza Hashmi was the chief guest on the occasion. The workshop was conducted by famous artists and a teacher in the field of calligraphy Irfan Ahmed Khan, Imran Sultan and Asad Mehmood. This workshop was attended by 70 students of different school, colleges and others.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra would continue to hold workshop like this for people to learn these skills. He added that after receiving a huge number of registrations for this skill, Alhamra had planned to start calligraphy classes after Eid for everyone. The chief guest distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop and said that she was thankful to Lahore Arts Council for conducting this workshop and Alhamra was playing a very important role in facilitating and educating artists from all over Pakistan, she concluded.

