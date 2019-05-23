close
Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Sindh HIV outbreak: Dr Zafar pledges all-out support

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services will support the health authorities of Sindh in the establishment of three new AIDS treatment centres—one each in Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad, and will arrange diagnostic kits and medicines for the treatment of children and adults affected by the recent outbreak.

The Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza made these announcements on reaching Larkana, where he arrived Thursday to help address the situation arising out of the recent HIV outbreak in the district. Dr. Zafar also had a detailed meeting with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho to review and analyse the situation, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health informs.

While assuring the provincial authorities of fullest support of the federal government in controlling the outbreak, Dr. Zafar assured that they would work together as a team and take all necessary measures to safeguard the health of the people. He said, he had convened a national stakeholders meeting where experts have pledged technical support to the Sindh health department.

