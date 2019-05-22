close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Asian Baseball: two Bahawalpur players in Pak U-15 team

Sports

BAHAWALPUR: Two Bahawalpur young talented baseball players M Sheraz and M Arsalan have been named in Pakistan Under-15 team for 10th BFA U-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 to be held in China.

In this connection Bahawalpur Division Baseball Association President Muhammad Ameen Abbasi and other members of executive committee members have congratulated Bilal Mustafa General Secretary Bahawalpur Division Baseball Association on the selection of these players. Worth mentioning is that both young baseball players are the students of Danish School Hasilpur where they had been trained by Bilal Mustafa who is head of sports. Abbasi also congratulated the young Baseball players who had enlightened the name of the Bahawalpur Division in the field of baseball both in the country as well at international level.

