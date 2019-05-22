Encroachments removed from Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: National Highway Authority, in a grand operation against encroachments, for 3 kilometres in Bara Kahu on Islamabad-Murree Dual Carriageway has removed the encroachments including several sign boards kiosks etc. and restored the flow of traffic, says a press release.

Assistant Commissioner, Islamabad Dr. Faisal and General Manager, National Highway Authority (NHA) Mukhtar Ahmad Durrani monitored the operation and about 100 officials participated in it. The highway from convention centre, Islamabad (Kashmir Chowk) to Lower Toppa falls under the control of NHA and the Islamabad-Murree highway is an important one from tourism point of view. This highway leads to Galiat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. On this highway 4,000 vehicles ply daily while during the festivals like Eids etc. 9 lakh vehicles pass through. An elevated road is also proposed there. On this highway 2 U-turns, costing rupees 9 crore, are also be built.

NHA after ensuring the construction and execution of this highway has completed engineering process. Now the need is to keep the highway clean and free of encroachments in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. This operation is also in line with the instructions of Supreme Court of Pakistan. NHA plans for further extension of this highway in future costing around Rs5 crore.