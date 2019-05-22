close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Sindh CM pays rich tributes to Sardar Ali Mahar

National

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Khangharh, Ghotki, on Wednesday to condole with Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar on the demise of ex-CM Sindh and the federal minister of anti-narcotics, Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar. Murad paid rich tributes to the services of the late Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar for Sindh and prayed for the departed soul. He was accompanied by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Minister of Excise and Taxation Mukesh Chawla, Malik Asad Sikandar, MNA Ghous Bakhash Khan Mahar and others.

