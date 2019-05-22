Fake accounts case: NAB arrests Nooriabad Power Company director

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi arrested Chairman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and Consultant and Director of Nooriabad Power Company Khursheed Jamali in Fake Bank Account Scam from Karachi with regard to extending illegal favour to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC).

Besides arresting Consultant and Director of Nooriabad Power Company Khursheed Anwer Jamal, NAB Rawalpindi also arrested accused CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood, Director Nooriabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali, in case of inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in Fake Bank Accounts Scam regarding extending illegal favour to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission and dispatch Company (STDC).

According to NAB, accused CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood in connivance with other accused Director Nooriabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali and Director Nooriabad Power Company Khursheed Anwer Jamali, were involved in misappropriation and money laundering and caused US$ 16 million loss to the national exchequer.

Khursheed Jamali’s name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with the fake bank accounts case.

Sources further said Jamali has been serving as a consultant for the Sindh government in various departments.

So far the NAB has arrested 12 accused in fake bank accounts scam that includes Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Arif Khan (suspicious transactions in the accounts of titled A One International, Summit Bank), Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Shabbir (M/s Pink Residency), Sher Ali (HBL), Muhammad Farooque Abdullah (Ex-Area Manager and Branch Manager HBL—M/s Parthenon Private Limited of M/s Park Lane Estate PVT Ltd), Ex Director Land KDA Najam-uz-Zaman, Ex-Director Special Initiative Department M/s Harish & Company Hassan Aly Memon, Muhammad Hanif (Accountant of M/s Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd and company secretary of M/s Parthenon Pvt Ltd), Muhammad Saleem Faisal (General Manager M/s Tracom Pvt Ltd (front Company of M/s Parathenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd), Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori Director of M/s Parathenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd.