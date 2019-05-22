close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Government workers to be paid salaries by May 31

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Despite all the financial constraints, the Sindh government has been facing these days due to less transfer of funds from the Centre as part of its fiscal share in the federal divisible pool, all Muslim employees and pensioners of the provincial administration will get their salaries and pensions for the month of May on the 31st.

A circular issued by the finance secretary on Wednesday read: “Payment of full pay and allowances/pension to all Muslim government employees/pensioners of the provincial government on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above to state that on account of Eidul Fitr, falling on 5th or 6th of June, the government of Sindh is pleased to decide that full pay and allowances/full pension for the month of May shall be paid to all Muslim employees/pensioners of the provincial government (including work-charged and contingent paid staff) on 31st May instead of 1st June.”

