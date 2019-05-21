NAB Karachi opens investigation against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has started investigations against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ex-Minister of Petroleum Natural Resources. Shaikh Imran ul Haq, MD and others.

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said the former minister petroleum Shahid Khaqan was called by the NAB Karachi on Tuesday but he failed to reach the office upon which an investigation has started against him.

The NAB Karachi is processing an investigation against Abbasi and others for violating the rules and standard procedures set by the federal government and the Supreme Court of Pakistan for appointment of Chief Executive Officers in the public sector enterprises.

According to NAB, Abbasi illegally appointed Shaikh Imran ul Haque as MD PSO in May 2015. Imran ul Haque did not have any relevant experience in the oil sector and he was appointed due to personal affiliation with the minister. He was hired at the exorbitant salary of Rs5 million per month.